ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — International Fest took over the Tabernacle in Orchard Park on Sunday.

The event celebrates diversity, and the many different cultures and lifestyles that make up America. Displays from American heritage will be showcased, along with international foods, music, dances and clothes.

Admission to the festival is free, and goes from noon to 3 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Worship and Arts and their community outreach initiatives.