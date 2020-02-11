Inside the deal that led to Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo in Clarence

Buffalo wasn't at the top of his list of U.S. locations, but Ferri knew D'Alba and asked for his suggestions.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The story of how Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo came to Clarence begins with a conversation that Remo Ferri, owner of R. Ferri Automotive of Toronto, had with managing director Russell D'Alba, managing director of Paramax Corp of Williamsville.

Ferri, who owns 16 high-end dealerships in Southern Ontario, was looking to cross into the U.S. market with the Ferrari brand and his Maranello Sports USA.