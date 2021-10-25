Family and friends can now send photos to inmates at the Chautauqua County Jail

Those wishing to send an inmate photos can upload them to a site from their phones.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Inmates at the Chautauqua County Jail can now receive photos from their loved ones.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced the new feature on their Facebook page.

You will have to register and log in to send photos. To send a photo, it will cost $1.19 for each photo.