Inmate found dead Saturday morning at Erie County Holding Center

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was found unresponsive in their cell at 5:20 a.m., when inmates were released for a morning meal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Erie County Holding Center.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was found unresponsive in their cell at 5:20 a.m., when inmates were released for a morning meal. At that time, deputies reported that the inmate was still in bed.

Medical personnel administered CPR and used a automatic defibrillator, "but the device did not advise a shock," according to the sheriff's office.

Personnel continued with CPR until emergency medical staff arrived, at which point "a paramedic ordered sheriff’s personnel to cease CPR efforts."

The sheriff's office and a medical examiner have launched investigations.

Reports for the inmate's death are being fled with New York Commission on Corrections and the U.S. Department of Justice. 

