Inmate found dead Saturday morning at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Erie County Holding Center.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was found unresponsive in their cell at 5:20 a.m., when inmates were released for a morning meal. At that time, deputies reported that the inmate was still in bed.
Medical personnel administered CPR and used a automatic defibrillator, "but the device did not advise a shock," according to the sheriff's office.
Personnel continued with CPR until emergency medical staff arrived, at which point "a paramedic ordered sheriff’s personnel to cease CPR efforts."
The sheriff's office and a medical examiner have launched investigations.
Reports for the inmate's death are being fled with New York Commission on Corrections and the U.S. Department of Justice.