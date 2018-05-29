BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office says despite lifesaving efforts, an inmate is dead following a suicide attempt Friday at the Erie County Holding Center.

Michael Girard was found by deputies, who used CPR and an AED as well as administered Narcan until Girard regained a pulse. He was rushed to a hospital where he passed away Sunday.

Sheriff Tim Howard says while Girard was in the Holding Center, he was seen multiple times by members of the mental health and medical staff, as well as the Sheriff's Division of Correctional Health.

The Sheriff's Office has reported the death to the New York State Commissions on Corrections and the U.S. Department of Justice.

© 2018 WGRZ