Inmate dies following medical event in Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate died in the Erie County Holding Center Tuesday night after suffering a medical event.
Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard announced on Thursday that James Ellis, 58, suffered a medical event around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and died.
When a supervisory tour was conducted of Ellis' housing area around 8:15 p.m., Ellis appeared to be alert, according to the Sheriff's Office. When a medical staff member from the Division of Correctional Health and a deputy conducted a scheduled medical visit around 8:26 p.m., Ellis was found unresponsive.
CPR and other medical treatment were initiated. American Medical Rescue (AMR) assumed care at 8:37 p.m. and transported Ellis to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Howard says Ellis was being held for parole violations.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and is waiting for the results of the Erie County Medical Examiner’s report.