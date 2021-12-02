Inmate dies following medical event in Erie County Holding Center

58-year-old James Ellis died Tuesday night in a holding cell.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate died in the Erie County Holding Center Tuesday night after suffering a medical event.

Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard announced on Thursday that James Ellis, 58, suffered a medical event around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and died.

When a supervisory tour was conducted of Ellis' housing area around 8:15 p.m., Ellis appeared to be alert, according to the Sheriff's Office. When a medical staff member from the Division of Correctional Health and a deputy conducted a scheduled medical visit around 8:26 p.m., Ellis was found unresponsive.

CPR and other medical treatment were initiated. American Medical Rescue (AMR) assumed care at 8:37 p.m. and transported Ellis to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Howard says Ellis was being held for parole violations.