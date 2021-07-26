Inmate death investigation underway at Chautauqua County Jail

A 65-year-old man was rushed to Westfield Memorial Hospital on Monday

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said an inmate has died after having chest pains and difficulty breathing Monday.

The sheriff's office said the 65-year-old man was rushed to Westfield Memorial Hospital but upon arrival at the emergency room, the man became unresponsive and medical staff were unable to revive him.

Due to New York State laws, the Attorney General Office was notified to further investigate. New York State Commission of Corrections has also been notified and will also conduct an investigation.