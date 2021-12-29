Inmate at Attica dies of COVID-19

“We grieve for yet another COVID death in New York’s prisons. New York’s leaders must take action before more people die. So far, they are failing incarcerated New Yorkers and their families. Five times more people have died in prison of COVID than been granted clemency by Governor Hochul. Hochul must grant clemencies immediately as a matter of public health. At the same time, we need the Governor and legislative leaders Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Carl Heastie to pass the Elder Parole and Fair & Timely Parole bills to provide meaningful pathways to release consideration.”