Injury crash slows Thruway traffic in Genesee County

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — An injury accident slowed Thruway traffic on Sunday evening in Genesee County.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the right lane. Vehicles heading west were slowed starting at the scene of the crash, between exits 48 and 48A.

A trailer was seen off the roadway at the scene of the crash, near a bridge, as personnel worked to clear the roads.

2 On Your Side reached out to New York State Police for an update on injuries sustained in the crash. We did not immediately hear back.

NITTEC reported that the Thruway was still experiencing some delays as of 10 p.m.