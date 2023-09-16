Injury accident closes Route 5 in Town of Evans

Route 5 was closed between Backus Road and North Main Street, according to a Town of Evans Disaster Management social media post.

DERBY, N.Y. — Route 5 in the Town of Evans was shut down Saturday evening following an injury accident.

Route 5 was closed between Backus Road and North Main Street, according to a Town of Evans Disaster Management social media post. Triton Valley residents are not able to enter the park with officials on the scene.

Town of Evans Police around 6 p.m. said no more information was available at this time. Crews remain in the scene.

