LEWISTON, N.Y. — New York State Parks Police say an injured woman was rescued from the Niagara Gorge on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the area in the vicinity of the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, where they found an unconscious 41-year-old female.

The New York State Parks Police along with Lewiston Police and New York State Police, along with help from Lewiston #1 and Upper Mountain Fire Departments, extracted the woman from the gorge.

She was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

The accident is still under investigation.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Niagara Parkway Bridge coming down

Man charged with bringing aliens into U.S. via jet ski

Police: Canadian Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Assaults Officer