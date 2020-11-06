Injured infant Kestral falcon rescued in Cattaraugus County

The bird was found on Five Mile Road in the Town of Allegany.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — An injured infant Kestral falcon was recently rescued in Cattaraugus County.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says one of its officers received a phone call on June 5 about a possible baby bird that needed rehabilitation on Five Mile Road in the Town of Allegany.

The responding officer found the bird, then took it to Eagle Dream Rehabilitation Center in Olean, where it is expected to make a full recovery and be released back into the wild after rehabilitation.