x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

Injured infant Kestral falcon rescued in Cattaraugus County

The bird was found on Five Mile Road in the Town of Allegany.
Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
A Kestrel falcon was rescued recently in Cattaraugus County.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — An injured infant Kestral falcon was recently rescued in Cattaraugus County.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says one of its officers received a phone call on June 5 about a possible baby bird that needed rehabilitation on Five Mile Road in the Town of Allegany.

The responding officer found the bird, then took it to Eagle Dream Rehabilitation Center in Olean, where it is expected to make a full recovery and be released back into the wild after rehabilitation.

RELATED: Martin Gugino remains hospitalized as he begins physical therapy treatment

RELATED: Roswell Park raises $11,000 in drive to benefit FeedMore WNY

RELATED: Pridgen introduces resolution to name Buffalo street 'Black Lives Matter'