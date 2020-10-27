Injunction sought to block sale of Orchard Park home to Bills' Tre'Davious White

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo attorney Marco Cercone and his wife are seeking an injunction to block the sale of a home in Orchard Park to Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills.
In a lawsuit filed Oct. 22 in New York State Supreme Court for Erie County, Cercone and his wife, Kari Anne, said they had struck a deal to buy a home at 11 Kingfisher Court in Orchard Park only to later be told a higher offer had come in.
According to court documents, the home’s current owners are Brian and Siobhan Smith. Joseph Saccone of Keller Williams Realty Buffalo Northtowns was retained as the selling agent.