Injunction sought to block sale of Orchard Park home to Bills' Tre'Davious White

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 22 in New York State Supreme Court for Erie County, Cercone and his wife, Kari Anne, said they had struck a deal to buy a home at 11 Kingfisher Court in Orchard Park only to later be told a higher offer had come in.