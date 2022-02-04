Toddler, teen injured in Jamestown fire

Jamestown Police say the rescued victims are a 19-year-old male and a 3-year-old male. A firefighter was also treated for burns.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — An toddler and teen were rescued from a burning home Friday afternoon in Jamestown.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Kidder Street, near Broadhead Avenue. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist told 2 On Your Side that the two were rushed to UPMC Chautauqua and that he did not know their conditions. The mayor said a firefighter was treated for burns.

Jamestown Police say the rescued victims are a 19-year-old male and a 3-year-old male.

City and county fire officials remain on the scene. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

Stay tuned to Channel 2 News and wgrz.com for updates on this story as more information becomes available.