Indoor and outdoors stadiums, arenas in NY start to reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center will allow hundreds of fans to attend some sports and entertainment events starting Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators for sports and entertainment starting Feb. 23.

Both outdoor and indoor arenas can reopen at 10% of their normal capacity under Cuomo's plan.