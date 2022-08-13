India Day parade marks 75th anniversary of country's independence

The celebration was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence and to pass on India's cultural traditions down to the 'younger generation'.

"It's important to share the culture because that way people understand what it is because many people don't know the difference between India, Pakistan, Bangladesh; so we want to make sure people are aware of the culture, the heritage, the food, what language they speak", said Sibu Nair, Executive Director of CHAI. "So I hope other organizations come forward and do the same similar event in the town".