Independent Health looking to hire 100 full-time and temporary workers

The health insurance provider is looking to fill these new entry-level jobs by September

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — If you are currently looking for a job, Independent Health might be looking for you.

The health insurance provider, along with its affiliate company, Nova Healthcare Administrators, currently has 100 full-time and temporary positions available.

Forty positions are in customer sales and another 30 are temporary telesales positions in Independent Health's sales department. Another 30 jobs, ranging from pharmacy to financial operations and cloud security engineering are also open.

The company is looking to fill these posts by September.

“During a difficult time for our local economy, as we continue to weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Independent Health and Nova are pleased to be in a position to hire up to 100 employees,” said Patricia Clabeaux, executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

For the entry-level customer service positions and many of the other available spots, a bachelor degree is preferred, but not required.