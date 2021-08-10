Independent Health looking to fill 65 open positions

Independent Health and its three affiliate companies are looking to fill customer service, pharmacy, quality services and service technician positions.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Independent Health and its three affiliate companies are looking to fill 65 positions. The positions range from customer service to working in pharmacy quality assurance.

Independent Health, which provides health care products and benefits to engage consumers in health and well-being, has 32 open positions in customer service and 23 positions across areas of IT, marketing, case managers and nurses.

Reliance Rx is hiring three pharmacy patient care specialists.

Pharmacy Benefit Dimensions is hiring for a pharmacy help desk representative, quality assurance auditor and pharmacy service technician.

Nova Healthcare Administrators is hiring care navigators in its customer service department.

A bachelor's degree is preferred but not required for entry-level positions.

People interested in job opportunities should visit the "careers" tab of Independent Health's website for job listings and details.