Independent Health, Highmark and Univera prepare for vaccine mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The region’s three largest commercial health plans are preparing to track Covid-19 vaccinations for thousands of employees to meet a federal contracting requirement.

Independent Health and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York have notified employees they will need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 as a condition of employment. Univera Healthcare is working toward meeting the goal by Jan. 1, the date its federal contracts renew.