Independent Health Foundation hosting produce giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Independent Health Foundation will be passing out produce to families in need on Saturday.

Through the Independent Health Foundation's Good for the Neighborhood program, up to 200 bags of produce will be given away for free at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church located at 701 E. Delavan Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. and goes through 1 p.m.; however, organizers say the bags of produce will be distributed while supplies last.

The event is drive-up or walk-up, and organizers say it will follow all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.