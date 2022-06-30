Fourth of July holiday weekend forecast

While the weekend may start off on a rainy note for some, abundant sunshine and summery temperatures highlight the holiday weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A picture-perfect Fourth of July forecast is in store for Western New York this year with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures expected Monday.

There are just a few things to note leading up to and just after the holiday, so here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Friday, July 1 will be another warm day with high temperatures rising into the mid 80s in the afternoon. This is before a cold front moves through later in the evening which could trigger scattered showers and storms. A couple could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. No major travel impacts are expected, but a few fireworks displays Friday night could be impacted depending on if there are any storms within the vicinity.

Thankfully, Friday night will be the only one in question when it comes to nighttime fireworks. This cold front will sweep the region clear Friday night, but a shower or two could linger through mid-morning Saturday.

Saturday will also be a tad cooler and cloudy to start, but there will be a little more sunshine for the second half of the day and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday and Monday for the Fourth will be copy/paste, gorgeous days with morning lows starting in the low 60s, afternoon highs reaching the low 80s and lots of sunshine. Remember the sunscreen as UV indices could lead to a sunburn in as little as 15 minutes!

Boating conditions for both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are also in prime condition for Sunday and Monday. Wave heights will be a foot or less with calm winds around 5 to 8 knots.

Travel on the back end of the holiday could be impacted by a few systems that'll be moving in and out for the region Tuesday through Thursday. These will bring a few showers each of those days, but no major severe weather is expected at this point.