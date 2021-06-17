Independence Day fireworks returning to Niagara Falls

'With the celebrations seen throughout the state, it seems fitting to bring back the fireworks at Hyde Park,' Mayor Robert Restaino said.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Fireworks will return to Niagara Falls on Independence Day.

The city on Wednesday night said the decision to hold the event at Hyde Park was made following Tuesday's announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with lifting most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

"The City of Niagara Falls is proud to be able to resume the fireworks display at Hyde Park on our nation's birthday," Mayor Robert Restaino said in a statement. "With the celebrations seen throughout the state, it seems fitting to bring back the fireworks at Hyde Park."

Across much of Western New York, for the second year in a row, many municipalities have been making the difficult decision to cancel Fourth of July fireworks. Other municipalities chose to wait and see.