Increasing water levels reported at Lake Ontario

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After last week's heavy rainfall in Western New York, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now monitoring water levels in Lake Ontario.

The DEC said right now the water level is above 247 feet. The lowest point along the lakefront flood is at 248. The water levels of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River are expected to remain below the record highs observed in 2017 and 2019.

The DEC said the state is standing by ready to deploy more than 25 thousand sandbags if necessary. An update will be provided on Thursday.