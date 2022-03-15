Increased police presence expected at Riverside High School Wednesday after social media threat

The district said it is in response to a threat made on Snapchat against the school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools will be adding extra police throughout the district and at Riverside High School Wednesday after a threat was made on social media.

The district said it is in response to a threat made on Snapchat against the school.

The post included a picture of a gun and a caption that read "March 16th."

The district said the threat was investigated and says it is not credible.