Increased police presence expected at Riverside High School Wednesday after social media threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools will be adding extra police throughout the district and at Riverside High School Wednesday after a threat was made on social media.
The district said it is in response to a threat made on Snapchat against the school.
The post included a picture of a gun and a caption that read "March 16th."
The district said the threat was investigated and says it is not credible.
BPS and Buffalo Police said they are monitoring the situation and will have extra patrols throughout the district.