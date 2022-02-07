New all-inclusive playground opens in Village of Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — There was a ribbon-cutting Saturday in Depew for a brand new playground that will give children of all abilities a chance to play.
The West Dawson Park inclusive playground includes wheelchair ramps, sensory activities, and adaptive swings. Officials say the new space will ensure children and families have a safe, accessible place to play.
Last year Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro awarded the village $164,980 in county funding to help transform the West Dawson Park.
"This is an amazing opportunity for the Village of Depew! So many children of all ages who maybe once had to miss out on playing at the playground will soon be able to swing, play and laugh together. Thank you to everyone involved who helped to make this dream a reality," Legislator Todaro said in June, in a provided statement.