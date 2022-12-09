Inclusive playground opens in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In West Seneca, on Monday a new inclusive playground officially opened!
It's located at Winchester Academy at Erie 1 BOCES and it took nearly a year to complete.
The inclusive playground lets kids play on swings, slides, ramps, and much more.
Mike Capuana, the District Superintendent at Erie 1 BOCES said the project was important to give kids of all abilities the chance to enjoy this playground.
"For us, that is as we serve students from across WNY many of which with exceptionalities at Erie 1, it was really important in the design that we were thoughtful about a playground that could be accessed for all students, be it Erie 1 students or in the community, so it's an adaptive playground that's functional and very comfortable and fun for the kids in Western New York."
The playground is open to the public and to students at Winchester Academy.