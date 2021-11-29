Inclement weather causing some school closings, delays in Southern Tier

Jamestown Public Schools are closed Monday, while the Pine Valley Central School District is operating on a two hour delay.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Some residents in the Southern Tier woke up to a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, resulting in a few school closings.

Jamestown Public Schools posted on its official Facebook page early Monday morning that all of its schools will be closed for the day due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions in the city.

In addition, the Pine Valley Central School district says it will be operating on a two hour delay on Monday due to inclement weather.

Unrelated to weather, BOCES, Ellicottville will also be closed on Monday due to a water main break.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties expired Monday, with snow across the area coming to an end in the morning. According to Storm Team 2 meteorologist Patrick Hammer, some snowfall reports include 8 inches in Concord and 14 inches in South Dayton.