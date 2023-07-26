Incident at Lewiston school leads to arrest of 80-year-old

The man allegedly got inside, took the keys to a staff member's vehicle, and made off with it from it where it was parked outside.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A bizarre incident at a private school in the village of Lewiston has resulted in the arrest of an 80-year-old man and has school administrators reassessing security measures as they try to reassure parents of their children's safety.

On Monday, Lewiston Police responded to St. Peter's R.C. School on North 6th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Their investigation determined that a man had entered the school, taken the keys to a staff member's vehicle, and made off with it from it where it was parked outside.

The school hosts a summer day camp which was in session on Monday. However, there is no report that the man came in contact with children while inside the school.

A concerned parent tells 2 on Your Side that the school has a buzzer entry system and cameras, which would make it difficult to just walk in if security protocols are followed.

Neither school principal Janet Larson nor St. Peter's Pastor, Fr. Luke Uebler were available for interviews on Wednesday.

However, another concerned parent (who wished not to be identified) received a response from Larson in which she reveals that a review of camera footage indicates the man, "tried many doors before he was able to gain access."

Larson also takes care to note the man's entrance to the school "was not the result of someone propping a door or letting him in." It does address directly how the man got inside.

In her response to the parent, Larson goes on to say she was "incredibly frustrated" that many people learned of the incident via a Facebook post from Lewiston police whom she writes, "posted about the situation without giving us the courtesy to notify our families first."

However, it appears Lewiston police did wait almost a full day after the incident before posting about it.

In a message to be published as part of the church bulletin this weekend, a copy of which was obtained by 2 On Your Side, Fr. Uebler will assure parishioners that, "we will continue to review and enhance our security protocols to ensure something like this will never happen again."

Indeed, on Wednesday afternoon there appeared to be security personnel posted outside the school.

The stolen car meanwhile, was intercepted by US Customs agents at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, along with the man now accused of taking it.