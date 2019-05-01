NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The inaugural Niagara Falls Police and Fire Departments' Broomball Tournament took place Saturday afternoon at the Rainbow Rink in Niagara Falls.

The departments went head to head not only to have fun, but to raise money for a recent fallen member of their department, Fire Captain Carl "Keifer" Stahlman.

Stahlman died after being hit on his motorcycle on Christmas Eve.

"We're all about the community. You know, obviously, to you know, one, have the first responders have some fun and to recognize their efforts day in and day out, protecting the citizens of Niagara Falls is really, really important to us and our company," said Vice President of Operations, Merani Hotel Group, Michael Marsch.

The Niagara Falls Anchor Bar will be donating 10% of its proceeds to the Stahlman family.

