Inactive hazardous waste disposal site in Cattaraugus County no longer presents public health threat

Groundwater contamination has been addressed at AVM-Gowanda in Persia.

PERSIA, N.Y. — An inactive hazardous waste disposal site in Persia has been deemed to no longer be a threat to public health or the environment.

The Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site Program, the State Superfund Program, has reclassified AVM-Gowanda as a Class 4 site because soil and groundwater contamination has been effectively addressed at the site.

Actions taken to cleanup the site include:

Groundwater extraction and treatment

Installation of a subsurface permeable reactive iron wall

Installation of sub-slab depressurization systems in 18 nearby structures as well as the on-site building to prevent vapor intrusion into occupied buildings

Treatment of groundwater using in-situ (in-place) chemical oxidation through a series of injection wells

Routine groundwater monitoring to assess progress toward remedial goals