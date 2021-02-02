In The Mix Brewing & Creamery closing for good

The nearly 2-year-old craft beer and desert business, which operated locations in Buffalo and Barker, announced its closure Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter restaurants and bars after a difficult year full of closures, precautions and new expenses.

Buffalo and Barker-based In The Mix Brewing & Creamery announced Tuesday that they will be closing after nearly two years in business.

Austin and Jared Mesiti wrote on the business' Facebook page that the business will not be reopening, saying in part that this "past year has been one hell of a challenge for everyone."

"Unfortunately we made some miscalculations on just how long the bureaucratic red tape would take to clear. It has come to the point that we cannot afford to wait any longer," the Mestis wrote.