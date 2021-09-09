In-person visits have returned, but telehealth rates remain strong. Here's why.

When doctor’s appointments transitioned from in-person to virtual during the pandemic, more people showed up for appointments, and practices had fewer cancellations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When doctor’s appointments transitioned from in-person to virtual during the pandemic, something interesting began to happen at medical practices across the country. More people showed up for appointments, and practices had fewer cancellations.

Not only did that translate to revenue for doctors' offices, but also meant people getting the care they needed, especially in areas such as behavioral health and counseling. People who may have hesitated to see a psychiatrist or psychologist in person could talk to a professional from the privacy of a home or car.

LaVonne Ansari, CEO, Community Health Center of Buffalo, said the practice has worked to keep those telehealth rates up.