In-person visitations remain on hold at Erie County Holding and Correctional facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office wanted to remind the public that in-person visitations at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility are still on hold due to COVID and other respiratory illnesses at the sites.

According to the news release, as of last week, the correctional facility found thirty-two confirmed cases of COVID among the incarcerated population. The facility said it is monitoring an additional ninety individuals for Covid-like and influenza symptoms.

“My administration, working with the Jail Management Division and the Division of Correctional Health, has paused in-person visitation to protect those in our custody. I understand that visits benefit the incarcerated population and their families, but I have to consider their health and limit their exposure to Covid and other viruses,” Sheriff John Garcia said.

The sheriff’s office paused all in-person visitations at the facilities back in August as both jails experienced positive COVID cases.

“I want to have in-person visits as soon as safely possible. However, my responsibility is to ensure the safety of those in our custody. As our facilities experience a decrease in infection rates, my administration will review in-person visitations,” Garcia said.