In Niagara Falls, police and mayor join demonstrators to take a knee

Niagara County Sheriff says it was a symbolic gesture to let demonstrators know law enforcement understood them, and acknowledged the need to work together.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Demonstrations continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while being apprehended by a police officer who has since been charged with murder.

Many of the demonstrations have been marked by arson, looting, assaults and rioting.

However, a demonstration in Niagara Falls on Sunday, while boisterous, did not result in the lawlessness that has marked many of the demonstrations. Part of it may be due to the decision by local officials, including leaders of law enforcement, to join with the demonstrators.

“All of us all had watched and experienced unfortunately what happened in the city of Buffalo the night before," said Robert Restaino, who became the Mayor of Niagara Falls in January.

As Restaino, Niagara Falls Police Chief Tom Licata, and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti watched demonstrators march across the city before their protest settled at police headquarters, and as police in riot gear took up positions outside the building, Restaino told WGRZ-TV, “We decided that it made more sense to go out and engage the demonstrators."

Filicetti recalled hearing one theme amid the noisy chanting of demonstrators.

“It was clear to us that they wanted people to know that they were there and for us to hear them, “he said.

Licata told demonstrators that he supported them and understood their anger over the actions by the Minneapolis officer now charged with murder.

Several demonstrators asked police to symbolically take a knee in a show of support. Filicetti explained to demonstrators he could not allow officers holding their positions to do that.

But he then volunteered to take a knee with them himself, and was joined by Licotta and Restaino, which resulted in demonstrators raising a cheer.

“The symbolic nature of taking a knee with the demonstrators was to let them know that we understood where they were coming from and to agree that we need to work together, “ Filicetti said.

The dramatic moment was captured on video by both The Action Niagara Falls and The Niagara Reporter.

“I think it's great and it's exciting that in Niagara Falls the mayor and others would take a knee with the protesters," said Henry Lewis Taylor, a University at Buffalo faculty expert on social, racial, and economic justice.

“It is important, and it is significant but it matters only if we see the structural changes that need to occur."

Restaino, who could be seen in one video being hugged by a demonstrator, agreed.

“Ultimately, we can say all the things we want to say, but clearly what we have to do at some point is to take action," he said. "I think the little bit of action we took reflected to the protesters that we were serious about engaging.”

The demonstration continued into the night, but without violence and became more of a celebration, according to Filicetti, with a large street dance and with participants lining up to “fist bump” with officers before leaving the scene.