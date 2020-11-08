In lawsuit over weddings, local attorneys succeed in having Cuomo’s gathering limit annulled

The suit had targeted Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Attorney General Letitia James and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, as well as the state Department of Health and

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorneys at another Buffalo law firm were embroiled in a legal spat with state officials, this time over why wedding gatherings of 50 people or more are not permitted.

R. Anthony Rupp III and Phillip Oswald of Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham LLC filed a lawsuit on behalf of two couples and a minister on July 31 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

The suit had targeted Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Attorney General Letitia James and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, as well as the state Department of Health and Empire State Development Corporation.