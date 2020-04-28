BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local hospitals have expressed their concerns recently over patients with non-coronavirus related medical issues avoiding a trip to the hospital over fears about exposure to the virus. At Catholic Health, they're especially worried about expectant mothers.

Doctors tell 2 On Your Side there have even been some instances where mothers went into labor and have waited too long to get to the hospital. They either delivered their babies on the way there or in the hospital parking lot.

They say if you go into labor, get to the hospital because it's the safest place to give birth even with everything going on right now. Doctors say it's because complications can arise quickly during or after birth.

Right now, Catholic Health officials say 50 percent of Erie County's coronavirus patients are being treated at their St. Joseph Medical Center in Cheektowaga. It's a much different case at their other hospitals.

At Sisters of Charity Hospital, there's only two patients with COVID-19. Buffalo Mercy only has nine cases and at Mount St. Mary, there are no coronavirus patients.

That doesn't mean there aren't precautions in place at all of them though. Anyone who enters the hospital is screened, has their temperature checked and gets a mask. Catholic Health doctors say universal testing will also be implemented this week.

Mothers who have scheduled deliveries will receive the test two to three days before their due date. If a mother arrives in labor, they will be given a rapid test which delivers results in 45 minutes.

Doctors say a few mothers have tested positive for coronavirus, but only one baby has so far.

"Babies do not get affected by this disease, for the most part. Most babies do very well and just because they test positive does not mean they're going to have that same risk of complications that other patients or adults have," said Anthony Pivarunas, Catholic Health chair of OB/GYN services.

He says if a mother does test positive for coronavirus, they will not be separated from their baby immediately. Doctors will work with the mother to determine whether or not the child stays in the same room, at least six feet apart.

If a mother tests positive, Pivarunas says mothers are still encouraged to breastfeed as well. That's because there's been no evidence that suggests the virus is passed through breast milk.

Catholic Health also has a Baby Cafe for women, so they can speak with lactation consultants. That is closed right now because of social distancing guidelines, but you can still call the hospital for help instead.

