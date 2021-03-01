In case of judge who shoved cop, few clues on discipline

Supreme Court Judge Mark Grisanti's confrontation with police was captured on video.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As a state commission considers the case of a state Supreme Court judge who shoved a police officer during a confrontation in June, previous cases involving encounters between judges and police provide few clues on potential discipline.

Grisanti shouted profanities and shoved an officer who had put his wife in handcuffs after a dispute with neighbors over parking in Grisanti's neighborhood. No charges were filed.