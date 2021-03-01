x
In case of judge who shoved cop, few clues on discipline

Supreme Court Judge Mark Grisanti's confrontation with police was captured on video.
Credit: WGRZ
State Supreme Court Judge Mark Grisanti was not criminally charged after pushing a police officer handcuffing the Judge's wife and then saying to the officer, "You're going to be sorry."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As a state commission considers the case of a state Supreme Court judge who shoved a police officer during a confrontation in June, previous cases involving encounters between judges and police provide few clues on potential discipline. 

Supreme Court Judge Mark Grisanti's confrontation with police was captured on video. 

Grisanti shouted profanities and shoved an officer who had put his wife in handcuffs after a dispute with neighbors over parking in Grisanti's neighborhood. No charges were filed. 

The Buffalo News reports seven New York state judges have been disciplined over the past decade for encounters with police, but that none of the cases involved physical contact directed at officers.

