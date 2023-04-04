In Buffalo, Roswell plays a role in Operation Moonshot

Has been doing research as part of ambitious plan to "end cancer as we know it" in 25 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Department of Health and Human Services has released its National Cancer Plan update. The effort was launched as "Operation Moon-Shot" several years ago.

The plan seeks to "end cancer as we know it" in the next 25 years and is among the most ambitious government-backed efforts to battle cancer since the establishment of the National Cancer Act under President Richard Nixon in 1971.

"We've been involved in the Cancer Moonshot since the beginning," noted Alan Hutson, Ph.D., Chair of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

Roswell has secured $10 million in grants and is applying for more to conduct research that could lead to clinical trials as rapidly as possible.

Part of the goal of the Moonshot program is to reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years.

Roswell is one of several researchers working toward that end.

"The core is around creating networks of folks that share high-level information versus just being isolated," said Hutson, noting that at times cancer research and breakthroughs have historically been somewhat proprietary.

"If you are part of Moonshot funding, you have to share data. That's part of the policy and in fact, you have to make your publications open access immediately...everything is about open access, data sharing, and creating networks. That's the beauty of this Moonshot," Hutson said.

The next phase of the Moonshot is shifting more toward prevention and diagnosis and Hutson believes government funding, in particular, is vital for that.

"That's something that for the industry there's no profit in it. Learning how to prevent cancer is actually a low-profit item from a business point of view," he said.