In Buffalo it's time for 'Wintermission'

Celebrating what we can as a means to beat the winter and pandemic blues, complete with "Winter Porch Sports."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — February 2nd marks just abut the dead of winter and in Buffalo the day was typically cold and gray.

Given that, and the fact that we remain in the midst of a pandemic, it all might serve as a reason for one to hunker indoors and isolate. But others say it's all the more reason to go out and live.

It was the perfect day, in that sense, for the city to kick off "Winter Porch Sports," part of its "Wintermission" celebration.

It's an effort for city residents to increase their physical activity and connectedness during the winter season.

The pandemic, has made it all the more needed according to Oswaldo Mestre, Chief Executive Officer of Division of Citizen Services.

"We want to make sure people are not isolated and so that’s why we have all these fun activities," Mestre said as he and others gathered at Roosevelt Park in the city's Kensington Bailey neighborhood.

"Obviously a pandemic is upon us we want to be safe and social distance, but bonding is important, and bonding is about activities which we're going to provide," he said.

As part of the Winter Porch Sports kickoff, two video LED mobile billboards, secured on trucks, will roll into each park, showcasing local health and fitness trainers who will offer classes to participating residents.

According to the city, during the two hour program which adheres to all CDC guidelines to ensure proper social distancing and gathering protocols, residents will be encouraged to take part in a series of group fitness activities.

What the What? Well ...you can ride out the winter and the #Covid pandemic by isolating indoors...or by getting out and living. Call it #wintermission in #Buffalo ...tonight at 4:30 & 6 on @WGRZ TV 2 pic.twitter.com/Ba7hFl2BhD — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) February 2, 2021

Once the park programs end at 4 p.m., the video LED mobile billboards will make their way into neighboring streets, offering residents the same physical fitness experience, only this time from the safety of their own porch. That's the part of the program that earned the moniker "Winter Porch Sports."

The trucks will be out on the streets from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Winter Porch Sports events are scheduled for every Tuesday and Wednesday through March, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesdays, events take place at Roosevelt and Schiller Parks, and surrounding residential streets.

On Wednesdays, Winter Porch Sports events will take place at Front Park and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, and surrounding residential streets.

In addition, the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will bring its PLAYSTREETS program to a number of the "Winter Porch Sports" events. At these park-only events, participating residents will enjoy live fitness instructors, as well as PAL sports equipment giveaways and other prize incentives.