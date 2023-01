IKEA said you can pick up certain furniture orders for a $30 fee.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — IKEA is now in Western New York, well kind of.

The company has opened a new pick-up-only location at 2525 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga near Carpet Smart and Sweet Works.

IKEA said you can pick up certain furniture orders for a $30 fee.