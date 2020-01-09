Iconic Western New York restaurant listed for sale

Como on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls has entertained guests, including boatloads of celebrities, since the 1920s.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Arguably among the most iconic restaurants in Western New York, the Como in Niagara Falls is up for sale. Asking price: just under $2 million for the 93 year old business.

Its owners tell WGRZ-TV their decision to list the landmark eatery for sale is due to a combination of reasons, including a lack of interest by the next generation of the family, which has operated the business since the 1920's to carry on.

They also say that New York State's restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic has had a serious impact, as it has scuttled much of the banquet/wedding reception business. And the continued closure of the Canadian border hasn’t helped either, as many diners came from across the border to eat here.

They hope to get an offer on the place but if they don’t they will “keep doing business as best they can,” according to Dom Colucci, grandson of restaurant founder Frank Antonacci, who has been working in the restaurant for over 50 years.

This means the restaurant is not closed.

The operators of the Como say they have no plans to curtail their deli takeout business. They also have no plan to sell their other restaurants