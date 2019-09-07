NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two men escaped serious injury when the box truck they were in crashed into the former Town of Cambria Highway garage Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. The building, located on Lower Mountain Road, suffered extensive damage. It's currently used by the town for storage.

The driver told deputies he was heading north on Cambria Road and could not stop at the intersection with Lower Mountain Road due to some type of issue with the brakes. The truck was carrying a load of ice at the time.

Both men were wearing seatbelts. They were taken to Degraff Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.