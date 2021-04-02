Ice skating to return Monday at William O. Smith Recreation Center in Olean

Reservations and face masks are required to skate, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

OLEAN, N.Y. — City of Olean residents can pull out their ice skates again, as ice skating is set to return at the city's recreation center.

The city's mayor announced Thursday that ice skating will open at the William O. Smith Recreation Center starting on Monday. Reservations and face masks are required to skate and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

"This is great news for our winter weary residents and local skaters," Olean Mayor William J. Aiello said in a statement.

Public ice skating will be limited to 50 people at a time.