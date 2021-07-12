Ice skating instructor gets probation for stealing nearly $100,000 from student

Vincent Van Vliet, 42, of Lima admitted to stealing from a client while working as an ice skating instructor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Livingston County man will spend three years on probation after admitting to grand larceny.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 42-year-old Vincent Van Vliet of Lima stole nearly $100,000 from a client between December 2018 and December 2019 while working as an ice skating instructor.

The DA's office says the student paid Van Vliet with checks, which Van Vliet then deposited into his account through mobile banking. He then altered those checks and made additional unauthorized mobile deposits into his account.