Ice Fest 2022 kicks off Friday night at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ice Fest 2022 is kicking off at the Ice at Canalside this weekend.

The two-day event presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York officially starts Friday night with activities for the whole family. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Canalside will host a "Night Glow Theme Skate," encouraging skaters to wear glow up pieces and light up the ice.

According to the Buffalo Waterfront, the first 100 guests will receive a free glow up cup, which will include a drink ticket offering $1 off beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverages. And get ready to dance, the event will also feature live music from DJ Allstar.

The event will return Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring ice block sculptures, a hot cocoa hut, snow princesses, live music from DJ PINO and a curling tournament. There will also be an ice carving demonstration at 4:30 p.m.

Hartmann's Distilling and Main Street Winery will be on site, along with an ice bar and an ice luge, which is described as "pouring 'champagne float' luge libations." Both the ice bar and ice luge will be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Buffalo Waterfront also notes that anyone 21 years old or older who purchases a glow cup Saturday night will get a free domestic beer from the ice bar.

Don't forget to bring cash. According to the Buffalo Waterfront's website, the ice bar, ice luge and hot cocoa hut are cash only and will not accept credit cards.

Anyone who rents skates during the two-day event will be helping out a good cause. With each skate rental $1 will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of WNY.