A combination of cold winter weather and wind driving waves off of Lake Erie helped create an indelible winter image on January 11, 2016.

That was the day Western New York and the nation woke up to Ice Car.

The vehicle was left in a casing of ice after being parked near Hoak's Restaurant.

The ice formed when the vehicle was hit by waves around 12 to 15 feet high.

The video was shown on NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt as well as on other major networks.

The car was pulled free about three days after it was discovered. A towing company had to pour 350 pounds of flaked calcium on the wheels to loosen them up.