NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — All the cold weather has again led to heavy ice jamming in the upper Niagara River.

Several ice breakers were out on the river again Sunday trying to help prevent potential flooding from the ice jam.

2 On Your Side spoke with Niagara County's Director of Emergency Services, Jonathan Schultz, who says there's a significant amount of ice in the river, but the crews are trying to stay ahead of it.

"The ice breakers, both the U.S. and Canadian ice breakers, have been out. They've been working around the clock to break up the ice and keep the ice flowing up over the American falls to keep the water levels down, and keep it from jamming up and forcing water back on low-lying areas along the river."

Schultz says no one along the river has to worry at this point, but emergency officials will let residents know if that would change.