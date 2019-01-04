BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite what the calendar says, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom is not going anywhere just yet.

Traditionally, the International Joint Commission Order of Approval requires that all floating sections of the boom be opened April 1, unless there is more than 650 square miles of ice on the eastern side of Lake Erie.

Measurements taken last week show the portion of the lake east of a line between Long Point, Ontario and Erie, PA still covered with about 700 square miles of ice.

Daily monitoring, to include satellite imagery and reconnaissance flights will determine when the boom removal will begin.

Last year, boom removal work got started on April 10. The latest ice boom opening took place on May 3, 1971 and the earliest on February 28, 2012.