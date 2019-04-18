BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another sign spring is upon us here in Western New York.

Officials announced that with warm temperatures that we had Thursday and warm temperatures to be forcasted for the coming days, the ice boom will begin to be removed from Lake Erie - weather permitting.

Starting Monday, April 22, crews from the New York Power Authority will begin to open the boom's 22 spans.

Here are some fun ice boom facts from the International Joint Commission's International Niagara Board of Control: The latest date for the start of the boom opening was May 3, 1971, while the earliest start date was February 28, 2012.