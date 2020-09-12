Ice Bikes go international

Water/Ice Bikes of Buffalo say 10 bikes will soon be on their way to Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A unique winter recreational experience born right here in Buffalo is making its way across the border.

Water/Ice Bikes of Buffalo announced 10 of its ice bikes are on the way to Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

The attraction, originally unveiled at Canalside, combines bike riding with gliding along the ice. The bike allows you to pedal and steer your way around the ice just like a traditional bike ride. It's perfect for those who may find ice skating a challenge.

Ice Bikes of Buffalo, LLC is a Western New York company formed six years ago and has rented ice bikes at Canalside for the past five years.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, all winter activities at Canalside are cancelled for this year.